Abilene Beer Summit canceling 2021 event

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Beer Summit summit is canceling their 2021 event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday morning, organizers notified the public of the cancellation, saying the event that was originally scheduled to take place September 11 is not going to happen this year.

“Hey everyone, due to several changes over the last couple of days, we are unfortunately going to cancel Abilene Beer Summit this year. We are so sad to have to do this, but COVID has made things more difficult,” the post explains.

Anyone who purchased tickets online will receive a refund, and those who purchased tickets locally are asked to take them back to the store for a refund.

Abilene Beer Summit was also canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

