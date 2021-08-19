Abilene Salvation Army captain fights delta variant at work & home as wife, 3 kids battle COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As the Delta variant continues to spread in Abilene, a concern has been the homeless population receiving vaccines.

“I wanna say more than 70 percent of those who have stayed with us have taken it,” said Salvation Army captain Joshua McKain.

Mckain says they have had vaccination clinics.

“Our guests and residents have received their second dose,” said McKain.

Mckain says they have continued COVID-19 protocols in the shelter.

“We’ve definitely taken safety precautions there, but now its led back to our house,” said McKain.

Mckain and his wife are fully vaccinated, but he has been concerned since his children are too young.

“[They are] six, seven, and eight,” said McKain. “My wife and three children have tested positive.”

So now McKain is balancing the stress of managing cases in the shelter and with the outbreak in his own home.

“So right now, it’s leading from a distance and trying to be a good father at the house. It has its challenges,” said McKain.

And just days before school starts.

“My girls are completely asymptomatic. My son and wife had mild symptoms, but they are recovering quite well,” said McKain.

His kids will have a late start to the school year, but his coworkers and friends have supported them through ringing groceries and even school supplies.

Mckain says the Salvation Army does not have any plans to require vaccines before coming to the shelter.