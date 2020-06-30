Abilene, Taylor County to hold joint press conference on COVID-19 latest Wednesday morning

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene and Taylor County officials will be holding a joint press conference on the latest COVID-19 updates Wednesday morning.

The conference is scheduled to take place in Abilene City Council Chambers at 555 Walnut Street beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Mayor Anthony Williams and Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls will both be present to address the latest local developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, Taylor County added 34 new cases of COVID-19 – the highest number of reported daily cases since mid-April.

KTAB and KRBC will broadcast the press conference on television and it will also be live-streamed on BigCountryHomepage.com.

