Abilene, Taylor County to hold joint press conference on COVID-19 latest Wednesday morning

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene and Taylor County officials will be holding a joint press conference on the latest COVID-19 updates Wednesday morning.
The conference is scheduled to take place in Abilene City Council Chambers at 555 Walnut Street beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Mayor Anthony Williams and Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls will both be present to address the latest local developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday, Taylor County added 34 new cases of COVID-19 – the highest number of reported daily cases since mid-April.
KTAB and KRBC will broadcast the press conference on television and it will also be live-streamed on BigCountryHomepage.com.
