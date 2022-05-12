ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s first-ever Pride parade and festival has been rescheduled for September after getting canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Pride 2022 will take place September 24, starting with a parade in downtown Abilene followed by a festival in the Festival Gardens by the Abilene Zoo.

Tickets will be free and exact events and performers will be announced at a later date.

Anyone’s who is interested in keeping up with the latest developments of Abilene’s first-ever Pride event can visit this website, put together by the Abilene Pride Alliance.

Pride was first scheduled to take place in September 2021 but was canceled a month prior to the event due to concerns over a rise in local COVID-19 cases.