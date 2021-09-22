All vaccinated Abilene ISD faculty, staff to receive $1,000 stipend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – All Abilene ISD faculty and staff members who are currently fully vaccinated or who will be fully vaccinated soon will receive a bonus!

Stipend payments in the amount of $1,000 will be given to anyone who qualifies by getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on or before November 8.

The payments will be added to checks received by district employees November 26.

This stipend funding is paid for in full by a federal grant.

Read more about the program in a message from Superintendent Dr. David Young below:

Good afternoon AISD Faculty and Staff.

… I would like to announce that the district will be offering a Voluntary Vaccine Program for all employees who have already been fully vaccinated or choose to do so prior to the end of the program on Monday, November 8th. Each employee who completes the program enrollment form and provides acceptable proof of complete vaccination by this date will receive a stipend payment of $1,000 on their November 26th paycheck. I would like to point out that this program is part of our ESSER-3 grant (Federal COVID-19 relief dollars) and that no local dollars are being used to fund vaccine stipends. I hope you will consider participating in the Voluntary Vaccine Program.