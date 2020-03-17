Anson police asks that ‘all criminal activities stop’ during COVID-19 pandemic

Breaking News
Abilene, Wylie ISDs now closed through Friday due to COVID-19, next week could be affected too
Coronavirus

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department is asking that ‘all criminal activities stop’ during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the police department says, “due to the coronavirus, the Anson Police Department is asking that all criminal activities stop until further notice.”

They then thank the criminals for cooperating and say they’ll update the public when it’s appropriate for their activities to resume.

