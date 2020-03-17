Anson police asks that ‘all criminal activities stop’ during COVID-19 pandemic

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department is asking that ‘all criminal activities stop’ during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the police department says, “due to the coronavirus, the Anson Police Department is asking that all criminal activities stop until further notice.”

They then thank the criminals for cooperating and say they’ll update the public when it’s appropriate for their activities to resume.

