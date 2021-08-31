Baird ISD closes due to COVID-19 outbreak

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Classes are cancelled for the next week at Baird ISD due to absences related to COVID-19.

School officials decided to cancel classes effective September 1st through September 9th in an attempt to combat the outbreak.

“Classes will resume on Thursday, September 9th with buses running at normal times,” a social media posts explains.

All extra-curricular activities during that time, including Friday’s varsity football game, have been canceled.

Read full information on Baird ISD’s closure below:

The district leadership team will be reviewing the calendar to determine how the missed days will be made up and will post an updated calendar next week.

We had sincerely hoped to avoid any school closures this week, but we believe that the current situation presents an unacceptable risk to our students and staff. We are fully committed to ensuring the health and safety of everyone in the Bear family, and we believe that a temporary closure at this time is the best way to achieve that and will allow us to resume classes in a week in a safer and more normal manner.

There have been 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Callahan County over the last 14 days.