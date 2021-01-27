Biden orders 200 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to boost US supply

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) –– President Joe Biden announced an update to his COVID-19 plan on Tuesday.

“This will be one of the most difficult operational challenges we’ve ever undertaken as a nation,” Biden said.

This is part of the administration’s latest effort to ramp up COVID vaccine allocation and distribution throughout the country.

“I directed my COVID team to go to work immediately on how we could step up the vaccination effort,” Biden said.

The president has a goal to reach 100 million vaccinations in 100 days, and he says another 200 million is on the way.

“This is an aggregate plan that doesn’t leave anything on the table or anything to chance as we’ve seen happen in the past year.”

The doses will come from both Pfizer and Moderna and will increase the overall vaccine supply from 400 million to 600 million.

The president also says they will increase the weekly vaccine supply to states, tribes, and territories from 8.6 million doses to a minimum of 10 million doses.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who received her second dose of the COVID vaccine on Tuesday, says she wants Americans to trust the process.

“Take the vaccine when it is your turn. It is really, pretty, painless. And it will save your life,” Harris said.

However, the Biden administration admits there are hurdles they must deal with, such as vaccine hesitancy, to achieve their goal and to bring a sense of normalcy back to the country.

“This is going to be hard. And we are not trying to sugarcoat that … it is going to take a multi-faceted approach and we are open eyed about the challenge,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

This push from the federal government to get Americans vaccinated comes at the same time CDC officials say kids can return to schools if proper precautions are taken at school and the community.