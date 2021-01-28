Big Country COVID-19 hospitalization rate reaches less than 15% for 1st time in 6 weeks

(KTAB/KRBC) – The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for the Big Country’s Trauma Service Area is now just over 12%, sinking below the 15% threshold set by Governor Greg Abbott for the first time in nearly 6 weeks.

Updated statistics from the State of Texas Thursday confirm the hospitalization rate is now 12.07%.

This breaks a 38-day streak of the hospitalization rate being above 15%. The last time the rate was below 15% was December 19, when it was 13.82%.

If the COVID-19 hospitalization rate remains below 15% for the next 6 days, bars will be allowed to reopen and restaurants and retail will be able to have 75% occupancy.

Bars were ordered to close and other establishments dropped to 50% capacity at the beginning of December, after the Big Country’s TSA COVID-19 hospitalization rate was above 15% for seven consecutive days.

However, many bars were allowed to remain open at 50% capacity by selling food or having a food truck on the premise.

On the worst day, January 10, the hospitalization rate was more than 25%, meaning at least one in every four patients hospitalized in the Big Country had COVID-19.

This lower hospitalization rate comes the same day 40 military medical personnel arrived to assist Hendrick Health System with COVID-19 response, serving as a reminder that the pandemic is still underway.

“Even as the positivity rate decreases slightly, 30 to 40% of the hospital patient population is COVID-19 positive, with the Critical Care Units operating at 140-145% occupancy levels across Hendrick Health,” a press release from the hosptial claims.

ICUs across the area also remain at or near capacity.

The Big Country’s Trauma Service area includes the following counties:

Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Knox, Mitchell, Nolan, Shackelford, Stephens, Stonewall, Taylor and Throckmorton.