Big Country school district continues class despite coronavirus concerns

ROSCOE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country school district is continuing class this week as other campuses across the country close due to coronavirus concerns.

Roscoe Collegiate ISD in Nolan County returned from Spring Break Monday, March 16 and classes resumed in-person as scheduled.

District officials took the following precautions before students and staff returned to campus:

Mandatory pre-screening survey of all staff members Voluntary pre-screening of students (completed by parents) Screening of students on Monday who did not complete the pre-screening survey Change of custodian schedules to enable a deep clean every evening after school Continual conversations about hand-washing, sneezing, and coughing practices as well as face touching

They are also asking parents to keep students at home if they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms or may have come into contact with someone who has contracted the virus.

“We are concerned about everyone’s health. However, our staff and the grandparents of our students are at highest risk,” Superintendent Andy Wilson says. “Please join us today in talking to your students about hand-washing often and sneezing and coughing into their elbows.”

The Texas Tribune, which has compiled statistics on school districts across the state, says Roscoe Collegiate ISD has about 620 students.

