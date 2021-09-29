Brown County jailer dies after contracting COVID-19 at work

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brown County is honoring the life of a jailer who died after contracting COVID-19 while at work.

Flags are flying at half staff at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office in honor of Jailer Christopher Sawders, who lost his battle with COVID-19 Friday.

A social media post states Sawders contracted COVID-19 while doing his duties at the Brown County Jail, and his co-workers at the Sheriff’s Office want to, “extended. . .heart felt thoughts and prayers to the Sawders family.”

A visitation service for Sawders will be held at the Heartland Funeral Home Thursday, September 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and his funeral will take place at the same location at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

Sawders’ full obituary provided by the Sheriff’s Office reads as follows: