Brown County jailer dies after contracting COVID-19 at work

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brown County is honoring the life of a jailer who died after contracting COVID-19 while at work.
Flags are flying at half staff at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office in honor of Jailer Christopher Sawders, who lost his battle with COVID-19 Friday.
A social media post states Sawders contracted COVID-19 while doing his duties at the Brown County Jail, and his co-workers at the Sheriff’s Office want to, “extended. . .heart felt thoughts and prayers to the Sawders family.”
A visitation service for Sawders will be held at the Heartland Funeral Home Thursday, September 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and his funeral will take place at the same location at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.
Sawders’ full obituary provided by the Sheriff’s Office reads as follows:
Christopher Allen Sawders, 54, of May, Texas passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. A visitation with family will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 30, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, October 1, 2021 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in the Greenleaf cemetery officiated by Brian Hall.
Christopher, or Chris, as most people knew him, was born October 27, 1966 to Charles Hunter Jr. and Krista Marlene Sawders in San Jose, California. Chris attended Brownwood High School before joining the Army. He served his country in the US Army and experienced Germany while serving. Skills he learned there served him well his whole life. Chris was fearless in his endeavors, he hitch-hiked and walked across the country just being adventurous as a young man. He loved his job with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer, He had recently married his best friend, Marsha Sawders, and bought a place on the lake where they could be close to their favorite hobbies, hanging out together, fishing, and deer. Chris was a fierce hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed sharing his triumphs on the internet with friends and fellow outdoor enthusiasts. Chris accepted Christ as his savior in his youth and grew closer to the Lord in recent time. He had a great mate in Marsha, and good friends in his life such as Chuck Lawson and Billy Dewberry who were blessings to him, as well as his co-workers. It is not how you start that counts, as the saying goes, but how you finish. Chris finished well.