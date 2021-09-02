Brownwood-Brown County Health Department schedules 4 vaccine clinics in September

BROWNWOOD, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department has scheduled several COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the month of September. There is no fee to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Walk-ins will be welcome at the scheduled clinics during September. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations will be offered at the clinics.
“COVID-19 vaccination reduces the risk of COVID-19 and its potentially severe complications,” Health Department Administrator Lisa Dick explained. “All COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for use in the United States help protect people against COVID-19, including severe illness which often results in hospitalization.”
The clinics scheduled for September are as follows:
Thursday, September 9th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Adams Street Community Center, located at 511 E. Adams Street, next to the Brownwood Public Library.
Thursday, September 16th, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Adams Street Community Center, located at 511 E. Adams Street, next to the Brownwood Public Library.
Saturday, September 25th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Health Department, located at 510 E. Lee Street.
Thursday, September 30th, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Adams Street Community Center, located at 511 E. Adams Street, next to the Brownwood Public Library.
COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at no cost at the Health Department at 510 E. Lee Street Monday-Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4:45 p.m.