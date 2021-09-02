Brownwood-Brown County Health Department schedules 4 vaccine clinics in September

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, a Russian medical worker, right, administers a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to a patient in a vaccination center in Moscow, Russia. Authorities in four Russian regions this week made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for those working in certain sectors of the economy in a bid to boost Russia’s slow immunization rates as coronavirus infections continue to soar. Moscow was the first to announce the measure on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 and the surrounding Moscow region, the Siberian region of Kemerovo and the far eastern Sakhalin promptly followed suit. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

BROWNWOOD, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department has scheduled several COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the month of September. There is no fee to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Walk-ins will be welcome at the scheduled clinics during September. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations will be offered at the clinics.

“COVID-19 vaccination reduces the risk of COVID-19 and its potentially severe complications,” Health Department Administrator Lisa Dick explained. “All COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for use in the United States help protect people against COVID-19, including severe illness which often results in hospitalization.”

The clinics scheduled for September are as follows:

Thursday, September 9th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Adams Street Community Center, located at 511 E. Adams Street, next to the Brownwood Public Library.

Thursday, September 16th, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Adams Street Community Center, located at 511 E. Adams Street, next to the Brownwood Public Library.

Saturday, September 25th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Health Department, located at 510 E. Lee Street.

Thursday, September 30th, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Adams Street Community Center, located at 511 E. Adams Street, next to the Brownwood Public Library.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at no cost at the Health Department at 510 E. Lee Street Monday-Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4:45 p.m.