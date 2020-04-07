Callahan County reports first case of COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Callahan County has confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

County Judge Scott Kniffen announced the positive case Tuesday morning, saying the patient is 50 to 64-years-old and contracted the virus while traveling.

The patient’s condition was not released.

Callahan County commissioners will hold an emergency meeting at 1:00 p.m. to discuss the case and a prospective Shelter in Place order.

There have now been COVID-19 cases recorded in several Big Country counties, including Taylor, Brown, Eastland, Comanche, Mitchell, Jones, and now Callahan.

The City of Abilene reported 31 positive cases (one fatal) within their jurisdiction Monday, but that number could change when the testing results are updated Tuesday afternoon.

Tests are being sent to facilities outside the Big Country for processing, and depending on the lab, results are taking an average of one day to one week to return.

