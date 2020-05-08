Callahan County reports first fatality from COVID-19

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Callahan County has reported its first fatality from COVID-19.
The patient, whose age and gender has not been disclosed, was pronounced dead Friday, May 8.
A total of 11 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Callahan County, 6 of which are still active.
There are currently two mobile testing sites scheduled in the county – one in Clyde on May 12 and one in Baird on May 29.
More information can be found on the county’s website.
BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.
Latest Posts:
- House Problem Solvers Caucus: Cities, states need more aid
- Banners around Jones County Courthouse celebrate Anson High School Seniors
- Telemundo Abilínea – 8 de Mayo, 2020
- TBNA encourages Texas bars to host ‘soft’ reopenings May 15
- El Condado Taylor reporta 1 nuevo caso de COVID-19, un total de 208