Callahan County reports first fatality from COVID-19

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Callahan County has reported its first fatality from COVID-19.

The patient, whose age and gender has not been disclosed, was pronounced dead Friday, May 8.

A total of 11 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Callahan County, 6 of which are still active.

There are currently two mobile testing sites scheduled in the county – one in Clyde on May 12 and one in Baird on May 29.

More information can be found on the county’s website.

