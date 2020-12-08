CDC announces new quarantine guidelines for 14, 10, and 7 days

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new guidelines for quarantine measures for individuals exposed to someone with COVID-19. The guidance of a 14-day quarantine period is still considered the safest way to prevent spreading the infection to others .

The CDC has also identified two alternate quarantine periods as outlined below:

10-day quarantine period – No testing required AND only if there are no symptoms during daily monitoring. Monitor symptoms until day 14.

– No testing required AND only if there are no symptoms during daily monitoring. Monitor symptoms until day 14. 7-day quarantine period – If a PCR or antigen test is negative AND there are no symptoms during daily monitoring. The test may be performed on days 5, 6 or 7 of quarantine but not before. If the test is negative, quarantine can end on day 8 with continued daily monitoring for symptoms until day 14.

With both the 7- and 10-day methods of release from quarantine, individuals should continue to monitor themselves closely for any symptoms. If COVID symptoms begin after release from quarantine, individuals should immediately isolate again and contact their primary care doctor or the health department for evaluation and possible testing.

Individuals are encouraged to strictly adhere to all quarantine protocols as defined above to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

