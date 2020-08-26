CDC warns stores: Don’t argue with anti-maskers

(CNN) – To argue or not to argue? When it comes to anti-maskers, don’t argue.

That’s what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending to retail and service employees.

It’s part of new guidance that came out this week on limiting workplace violence and there’s a special section on how to prevent violence that might be aimed at workers trying to enforce their companies’ COVID-19 safety procedures, something that’s already happened multiple times at stores around the country.

The CDC says if someone doesn’t want to wear a mask, don’t argue with them, especially if they make threats or become violent.

They also suggested businesses look into conflict-resolution training for their workers, security cameras, and pick out special areas in the store where they can go to if they don’t feel safe.

