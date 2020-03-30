City: Abilene COVID-19 patient refused to self-quarantine while showing symptoms, total cases now up to 11

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene says a COVID-19 patient and his wife refused to self-quarantine, even while he was actively showing symptoms.

During an emergency called city council meeting Monday morning, Mayor Williams said the patient, described only as a man in his 40s, recently went on a trip to New York with his wife.

However, upon return, they refused to self-quarantine, despite the City’s recommendation, and despite the fact that the man was showing mild symptoms, including a dry cough.

This couple went about their daily lives, even after he had been tested for COVID-19.

Now that the test has been returned positive, they are being monitored.

City Manager Robert Hanna says they will not release the local venues and stores the couple went to due to the amount of time that has passed since they were out in the community.

Citizens who may have been exposed to this couple are being contacted individually.

There are now 11 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Abilene, two more than were confirmed this weekend.

So far, most cases are involving residents and healthcare workers at Disability Resources, Incorporated.

The City is working to release additional information on the two latest cases.

