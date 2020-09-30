City of Abilene asks Governor Abbott to reopen bars, relax mask mandate

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is asking Governor Greg Abbott to reopen bars in the area and to relax the current mask mandate.

In a letter sent to Governor Abbott’s Office Friday, Mayor Anthony Williams, on behalf of the City, made these requests, saying the current statewide restrictions that prohibit bars to open are hurting local businesses in Abilene.

“I am confident that the bars in Abilene and the Big Country are whole heartedly committed to enforcing crowd-control guidelines and following strict safety protocols as outlined by several associations representing these groups,” Mayor Williams explains.

He is asking Governor Abbott to adopt a regional approach to opening bars and similar establishments, instead of relying on the current blanket approach.

Mayor Williams’ second request, which also involves Governor Abbott taking a regional approach, would allow cities like Abilene to no longer require masks in public spaces provided, “40% or more of hospital capacity is available for COVID-19 treatment in a region, or where a region has an active infection level of 2% or less of the population,” the letter reveals.

Other cities across Texas have drafted similar letters. It’s unsure what effect they will have.

The full letter from Mayor Williams can be found below:

Latest Posts: