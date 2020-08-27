City of Abilene employee dies with COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A City of Abilene employee has died with COVID-19.

Refugio Patino, Jr. recently died from the virus while suffering from underlying health conditions. He had worked with the City for more than 20 years.

The City released the following information about Patino’s life and service:

The City of Abilene would like to extend its deepest sympathies to the family of Refugio Patino, Junior after his recent passing. Patino, known as Fugio to his family and co-workers, had committed more than 20 years of service to the City of Abilene’s Community Services Department, and had recently tested positive for COVID-19 while managing underlying health conditions.

Patino was hired as a temporary park worker for the City in April of 2000, but was there for only three months before being promoted to full time. Seven years later, he was promoted to Crew Leader, where he served for the past thirteen years.

Patino worked on a number of projects across the city during his career, from installing new back stops and dugouts at ball fields, to pouring sidewalks, building new playgrounds, and installing Abilene’s landmark downtown storybook sculptures.

Patino is survived by his wife of thirty-four years, their two children, and seven grandchildren.

The City of Abilene is grateful for the dedication and care Patino put into his job and the betterment of his community, and keeps him and his family in our thoughts and prayers.

Latest Posts: