City of Abilene sends emergency alert to warn of 540% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has sent citizens an emergency alert to warn of a 540% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The following message was sent to citizens who have signed up for Code Red text messages and phone calls:

Public Health Emergency Alert Abilene is experiencing a COVID-19 Surge and it continues to spread in our community. Over the last week, COVID-19 hospital admissions have increased by 540%. Current hospitalizations: 18 Current active cases: 141 Increase from yesterday: 23 PCR Test positive cases: 446 (included in total case count) Antigen Test positive cases: 87 (NOT currently included in total case count) Avoid any unnecessary outings. Stay home if you are sick or if you have been exposed to a lab-confirmed COVID-19 case.

Both Abilene Regional Medical Center and Hendrick Health System say they are prepared for an increase in hospitalizations.

Abilene Regional says, “Our hospital remains prepared to care for all patients who need medical attention and we encourage patients experiencing a medical emergency to seek care promptly. Abilene Regional Medical Center does have the capacity to hospitalize additional patients. As a reminder, care for any individuals with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 is delivered in a restricted, separate area from other patients. We also have adequate ventilators and PPE at this time to meet the needs of our patients. Patient numbers and unit bed availability are fluid throughout any day as patients are discharged and admitted.”

There are a total of 231 beds at Abilene Regional Medical Center, and 20 of them are currently dedicated to intensive/critical care.

Hendrick Health System says, “Hendrick is prepared for surges in COVID-19 hospitalizations, so the number of beds will fluctuate as surges occur. And if the need arises, our plans include the ability to increase capacity throughout our campus.”

KTAB and KRBC will continue to to provide local COVID-19 updates. Check back for the latest information.

Latest Posts: