City of Abilene to receive 600 Moderna vaccines for COVID-19

The Moderna headquarters is seen on November 30, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Paramedics and long-term care facility workers will be first line to receive Moderna vaccines once they arrive in Abilene.

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is expecting 600 vaccines to arrive by the end of the week, and once they’re here, they will be distributed to high-risk workers not currently included in the Federal distribution plan.

Staff at long-term care facilities, members of the Taylor County EMS, and EMTs with the Abilene Fire Department will receive their doses first, and any remaining vaccines will then be distributed to home health care workers, hospice workers, and long-term care residents.

It’s still unknown when COVID-19 vaccines will be available to the general public.

“It may be during summer 2021 before a non-demand vaccine will be available to anyone who wants one,”said Annette Lerma, ATCPHD Director. “Our area has a large population of 65 and older who will receive the next round of vaccinations once those are available.”

Last week, Hendrick Health System workers received the first COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Abilene – nearly 3,000 doses from Pfizer that had to be stored at a temperature of -70 degrees, requiring special freezers.

Lerma says the Moderna vaccines do not require such a low temperature for storage, allowing them to be handled like most other vaccines.

