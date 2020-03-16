City of Abilene updates public in precautionary measures taken amid COVID-19 concerns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene updated the community on measures being taken amid Coronavirus concerns. The press conference went over several topics such as city institution closures, gathering limits, and more.

During the press conference Monday afternoon, Mayor Anthony Williams made the decision, saying that right now, Abilene is not going to follow CDC guidelines of limiting events to 50 or even 10 people – a move he believes would cripple the local economy.

The 250 people-limit applies to indoor events as well as events held in confined outdoor spaces, such as venues restricted by a fence.

Citing coronavirus concerns, City Manager Robert Hanna announced that several city institutions are closed until at least May 1.

The City of Abilene wants to stress that it is now a criminal activity to take part in an event that has 250 people or more.

Mayor Williams says that as of Monday afternoon, there were still no positive COVID-19 cases within Taylor County and that proactive measures like the event limit will hopefully keep the local risk down.

Watch the full press conference in the video posted above.