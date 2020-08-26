Coronavirus and kids: ‘We know these kids are extremely sick’ says Nationwide Children’s doctor

COLUMBUS (NBC News) — As students in some states head back to in-person school a series of new reports show the number of COVID-19 cases in children and teens is climbing.



While it’s believed most kids will have mild forms of illness, some will face serious health complications.

The Centers for Disease Control says young people ages 17 and under account for more than 7% of infections, while the American Academy of Pediatrics finds cases among children jumped 21% between Aug. 6 and 20.



“This tells us that children do get this disease,” said American Academy of Pediatrics President Dr. Sally Goza, “and the more we have community spread, the more children are going to get it.”



While young patients generally have mild illness some develop severe symptoms or complications, including Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or “MIS-C.” Parents send kids back to daycare with one more thing to worry about: MIS-C

According to the CDC there are now at least 540 known cases of the condition in 40 states.



“We know these kids are extremely sick,” said Dr. Guliz Erdem.

Dr. Erdem has treated confirmed and suspected cases at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.



“They tend to have severe abdominal pain, unable to function and really intense fevers, they may have breathing problems, rashes, redness to the eyes,” she said.



The rare and potentially deadly syndrome is triggered by exposure to COVID-19 and seems to disproportionately impact Black and Latino children.

Latest Posts: