Coronavirus patients recovering quickly after getting experimental drug, report says

(CNN) – Health experts have been working around the clock to find a treatment for the coronavirus, and a doctor leading up a clinical trial for a drug called Remdesivir says they’re getting good results.

Doctor Kathleen Mullane said COVID-19 patients who received the drug have been recovering quickly, with most going home in less than a week.

Stat News received a video of a conversation about the trial, and reported its latest findings.

Initially, Remdesivir was tested to see if it could help people who had the Ebola virus, but it didn’t do much. However, multiple studies in animals showed the drugcould prevent and treat viruses related to COVID-19. The World Health Organization pointed to its potential back in February.

Mullane said most of their patients were severe and most of them are leaving after six days of treatment, according to the video stat.

To be clear, there’s no control group in this study, so everyone is getting the drug. This means it’s hard to point to the drug itself causing their improvement.

But there are hundreds of trial sites around the world right now, and thousands are part of the study.

Gilead, the company that makes the drug, said it expected results from the trial by the end of the month.

