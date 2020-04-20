Couple moves up wedding, marries outside nursing home

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many brides postponing their weddings due to a ban on all the large gatherings, but one local couple has done the opposite.

“As long as you both shall live. I do.”

On Saturday, Mick and Susan McGovern tied the knot in front of Linn Health and Rehabilitation Center in East Providence, the same place that first brought them together. They rearranged their big day to ensure Mick’s 92-year-old mother Estelle could be there.

“Mom’s 92 and we just wanted her to be a part of this wedding, and with the virus and everything we don’t know, god forbid, she’s not here, hopefully she is. God forbid I’m not here, and hopefully I am because I want to spend the rest of my life with this girl,” Mick said.

Estelle lives at Linn Health and Rehabilitation Center, where thankfully there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19. Bride Susan is a certified nursing assistant at the facility and credits her new mother-in-law for her love connection.

“She was very adamant about us meeting. I love my residents so to make her happy I’ll say hi, how are you doing and it was just love at first sight, just seeing his smile and his eyes.”

In order to abide by social distancing, a limited number of family and friends gathered in masks in the garden outside the nursing home, while Estelle watched through the large window.

The newly weds said it’s important to focus on what really matters during these tough times.

“Mother’s kind of hype up a little bit, but exactly what she said, he is just amazing, beyond everything. He is always doing for other people, thinking of other people,” Susan said.

“There’s a heart in this woman that I’ve never seen before or felt before. Everything just worked out perfect,” Mick said.

Mick and Susan called the snow in April a sign of god because they were hoping for snow on their original wedding date in December.

