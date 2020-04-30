COVID-19 cases in Abilene surpass 300 as State, City restrictions begin to lift

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Abilene has surpassed 300 as restrictions in City and across the State begin to lift.

Thursday, city officials reported 319 positive cases in Abilene, an increase of 28 from the day before.

Most patients are self-isolated or have already recovered from the virus, but several people are currently hospitalized in unknown condition and five, including a correctional officer from the Middleton Unit in Abilene, are deceased.

The highest number of cases is currently being reported among the 20-29 and 30-39 age groups, though the 50-59 age group has a large number of cases as well.

A recent outbreak among first responders has resulted in 36 members of the Abilene Fire Department and 11 members of the Abilene Police Department testing positive for COVID-19.

Abi-Mar Foods has also become a local hot spot, with 50 of their 500+ employees testing positive for the virus.

Friday, malls, movie theaters, restaurants, and in-person retail sales will be open in Texas and Abilene if they operate at 25% capacity.

Additional restrictions are expected to lift in a couple weeks as Governor Greg Abbott works to Re-Open Texas.

