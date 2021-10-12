FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There is a COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot clinic scheduled in Abilene next week.

The clinic, hosted by the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District, will take place at the Abilene Convention Center from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 20.

Booster shots will only be available to individuals 18 years and older who have already received both initial doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who has received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not eligible for a booster.

Anyone interested in getting a vaccine or booster shot at the October 20 clinic is encouraged to pre-register, though it’s not required. Walk-ups are welcome the day of the clinic.

Visit the City of Abilene’s website to pre-register.