ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There is a COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot clinic scheduled in Abilene next week.
The clinic, hosted by the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District, will take place at the Abilene Convention Center from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 20.
Booster shots will only be available to individuals 18 years and older who have already received both initial doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who has received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not eligible for a booster.
Anyone interested in getting a vaccine or booster shot at the October 20 clinic is encouraged to pre-register, though it’s not required. Walk-ups are welcome the day of the clinic.
Visit the City of Abilene’s website to pre-register.