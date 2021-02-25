COVID-19 vaccination clinic taking place at Mann Middle School next week

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available to the public at Mann Middle School next week.

Hendrick Health System is partnering with Abilene ISD to distribute first-doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone who meets the Texas Phase 1B vaccination requirements .

The clinic will take place March 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., then again from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Mann Middle School is located at 2545 Mimosa Street.

“Those who wish to be vaccinated must enter the Mann Band Hall through the outside entrance on the west side of the building. No entry will be permitted through the school entrance. For their safety, please do not take children under the age of 16 to the clinic,” a press release reveals.

Texas Phase 1B vaccination requirements are as follows:

People 65 years of age and older;

People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to: