D.A. warns public of 7 ‘high-risk’ sex offenders released in California amid coronavirus pandemic

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., (KTLA) – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer on Tuesday issued a warning to residents after seven registered sex offenders who he said were “high-risk” were recently released from custody early amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Spitzer said the convicted men spent “just days” in jail instead of the six months required by law for those registered as sex offenders.

The men apparently had also been charged with cutting off their GPS monitors or tampering with their tracking devices.

They were released on April 7 as a result of rulings by appointed Court Commissioner Joseph Dane, Spitzer said.

The DA called the men “the most dangerous kind of criminal and the most likely to reoffend.”

“These are not the kind of people who should be getting a break,” he said.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes announced Tuesday that the jail population in the county has been reduced by nearly 45% since March 7.

Barnes said overcrowding is not an issue after additional steps were taken to make sure inmates were safe during the crisis, according to Spitzer.

“It is not the court’s responsibility to control the jail population by releasing these dangerous criminals back into our communities,” the DA said. “The residents of Orange County deserve to have the peace of mind that registered sex offenders are being held accountable and not just let out the front door of a jail by a court commissioner who refuses to follow the law.”

Spitzer called the decision to release the inmates “dangerous” and vowed that his office will not appear in front of Dane on parole violations involving registered sex offenders.

Both Spitzer and Barnes have also expressed frustration over a statewide order that bail be reduced to zero for many offenders.

The inmates who were released are:

Luis Joel Ramirez, 27. Ramirez was last known to have lived in Costa Mesa. According to the DA’s office, his criminal history includes sexual battery, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a peace officer, burglary and possessing of a leaded cane, a deadly weapon. He was released on April 7 after serving 20 days on a parole violation for cutting off his GPS, then released again on April 24 after serving 16 days on a parole violation for failing to report, the DA’s office said.

James Franklin Bowling, 50. Bowling last lived in Orange and his criminal history includes lewd conduct in a public place, repeated convictions for failing to register as a sex offender, repeated convictions for sex offender on school grounds and possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, officials said. Bowling had two parole violations since February and was released on April 9 after serving 14 days on a parole violation for failing to charge his GPS monitoring device. He was ordered to report to parole but “does not report,” the DA’s office said.

Rudy William Grajeda Magdaleno, 39. Magdaleno last lived in Anaheim. His criminal history includes child molestation, indecent exposure, assault, battery, criminal threats and inflicting injury on an adult, officials said. He has had five parole violations since 2017. He was released on April 13 after servicing 142 days on a parole violation for failing to charge his GPS monitoring device. He was ordered to report but he “does not report,” officials said.

Calvin Curtis Coleman, 52. Coleman last lived in Santa Ana and his criminal history includes lewd conduct in a public place, officials said. He has had three parole violations since 2019 and was released on April 13 after serving 18 days on a parole violation after failing to charge his GPS monitoring device. He was ordered to report to parole.

Kyle Albert Winton, 40. Winton last lived in Mission Viejo and his criminal history includes annoying or molesting a child, criminal threats to cause great bodily injury or death, resisting a peace officer and DUI and hit and run with property damage, officials said. He has one parole violation and was released in April after serving 10 days on a parole violation for failing to charge his GPS. He was ordered to report to parole, but he “does not report,” officials said.

Jose Adrian Oregel, 46. Oregel last lived in Santa Ana and his criminal history includes unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation of a person under the age of 18 and causing great bodily injury. He was described by the DA’s office as a second striker. He was released on April 22 after serving 18 days for failing to charge his GPS device. He was ordered to report to parole.

Mario Ernesto Sandoval, 45. Sandoval was last known to live in Stanton and his criminal history includes sexual battery, touching for sexual arousal, indecent exposure, assault on a peace officer and assault, officials said. He has had one parole violation in 2020. Officials said he failed to charge his GPS device and was unaccounted for for one-third of the time he was out of custody. He was released on April 22 after serving 16 days on a parole violation for failing to report to charge his GPS device. He was ordered to report to parole.

