Donating to nonprofits during the age of COVID

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – People in the Big Country seem to donate to charities and nonprofits more during the holiday season, but what about during a pandemic?

Patrick Dembach, the director of distributions at the West Central Texas Food Bank, says that COVID hasn’t changed the amount of donations.

“Actually, we have been blessed because of COVID, people who are fortunate enough to maintain their jobs have given generously to the food bank to keep our shelves stocked,” said Dembach.

Dembach also says that one of the bigger challenges has been the delay in supply chain during the pandemic and receiving food from the government.

And they are not the only ones needing donations.

Angel Care Home Health is asking for socks and blankets. District Manager Mandy Bryant says now, more than ever, is the time to help people in need.

“There’s a lot of need, there’s medication and food and things like that, the heating and electricity, and we want to make sure that people are warm during the season, and we chose the APS because they are frontline to see where the need is,” said Bryant.

If you’d like to donate, there are several locations you can go to, including their district office.