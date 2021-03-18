Drive-thru Johnson & Johnson clinic happening in Brownwood – no appointment needed

BROWNWOOD, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood and the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department currently have some Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccinations available at the drive-thru clinic TODAY, Thursday, March 18th, at Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood.
NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED for qualifying individuals. Staff will assist with on-site registration from 12:30-3 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
Individuals interested in receiving a vaccine MUST meet the following criteria as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Currently the eligibility criteria are as follows:
Phase 1A: Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities
Phase 1B: People 65+ or people 16+ with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID 19 illness, including but not limited to:
• Cancer
• Chronic kidney disease
• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
• Down Syndrome
• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
• Organ transplantation
• Obesity
• Pregnancy
• Sickle cell disease
• Type 2 diabetes
Phase 1C: People 50 to 64 years of age
School and Licensed Child Care Personnel: With the federal directive, the following education and child care personnel are now eligible to be vaccinated in Texas:
• Those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools;
• Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers); and
• Those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.
If you have not already filled out the contact list for future vaccination clinics and would like to do so, please visit: http://bit.ly/3rqtsRi