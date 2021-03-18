Drive-thru Johnson & Johnson clinic happening in Brownwood – no appointment needed

BROWNWOOD, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood and the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department currently have some Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccinations available at the drive-thru clinic TODAY, Thursday, March 18th, at Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood.



NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED for qualifying individuals. Staff will assist with on-site registration from 12:30-3 p.m. Thursday, March 18.



Individuals interested in receiving a vaccine MUST meet the following criteria as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Currently the eligibility criteria are as follows:



Phase 1A: Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities



Phase 1B: People 65+ or people 16+ with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID 19 illness, including but not limited to:

• Cancer

• Chronic kidney disease

• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

• Down Syndrome

• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

• Organ transplantation

• Obesity

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease

• Type 2 diabetes



Phase 1C: People 50 to 64 years of age



School and Licensed Child Care Personnel: With the federal directive, the following education and child care personnel are now eligible to be vaccinated in Texas:

• Those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools;

• Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers); and

• Those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.

If you have not already filled out the contact list for future vaccination clinics and would like to do so, please visit: http://bit.ly/3rqtsRi