Dyess AFB sees more than 450% increase in COVID-19 cases over past month

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force Base has seen a more than 450% increase in COVID-19 cases over the past month.

Colonel Ed Sumangil addressed the public during a virtual town hall earlier this week, saying that from March 26 to June 15, the base had less than 20 positive cases.

However, from June 15 to July 15, the number of positive cases increased by more than 450% to nearly 100 total cases.

Eighty percent of this increase can be attributed to what Colonel Sumangil is calling ‘super spreader’ environments – situations where the airmen are not able to socially distance or wear masks while they are in cramped quarters with no ventilation.

Since mid-June, Dyess AFB has made it mandatory for active-duty airmen to wear masks.

They’ve also restricted non-mission events to 10 people or less in an attempt to combat any additional ‘super spreader’ environments.

Watch the video above to learn more about Dyess AFB’s response to current COVID-19 conditions.

