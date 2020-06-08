Eastland County nursing home COVID-19 cases all ruled false positives

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Following re-testing at Eastland County nursing homes, 19 COVID-19 cases have been ruled false positives.

According to Eastland County Health officials, there are currently no residents of the county’s nursing homes with symptoms of coronavirus.

The original testing was mandated by the state and was done by the National Guard.

“The Department of State Health Services is currently reviewing the testing procedures as well as results from the original lab that finalized first round of test performed by the National Guard,” a news release read. “They will also be looking at the handling and processing of these tests.”

County officials started to question the results because all 19 of the supposed cases were asymptompatic.

“In the events last week at the nursing home, the high number of false positives, lack of any symptoms, as well as minimal contact in an area with no active cases, led us to communicate with the State of Texas Health Department questioning these results,” said Dr. Robert DeLuca. “We are fortunate that these residents and staff were all negative.”