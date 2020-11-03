Elementary school classroom quarantined due to COVID-19 at Abilene ISD

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An elementary school classroom has been quarantined due to COVID-19 at Abilene ISD.

A special education classroom at Bowie Elementary School will be in quarantine for the next two weeks, affecting a total of 6 students. They will be allowed back on campus

AISD made the decision to quarantine the class after a student texted positive.

Principal Tina Jones sent the following message to parents regarding the quarantine:

Hello parents, this is principal Tina Jones with an important message regarding Bowie Elementary School. Earlier today we learned that a student tested positive for COVID-19 and that positive test will result in the quarantine of a grades K thru 2 special education classroom at Bowie. Out of an abundance of caution and after considering input from the Taylor County Health Department and our AISD medical director, we decided to quarantine the classroom beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4. In total, six students will be learning remotely for the next two weeks. I want to make clear that we are not closing the entire Bowie campus and we are confident that our protocols such as wearing masks, social distancing and daily cleaning and sanitization of the campus will be effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and keeping the students and staff on campus safe. If you have questions or concerns, please call the Bowie campus Wednesday. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are of paramount importance in the AISD and we look forward to continuing to serve the Bowie community in the days ahead. Thank you.

Latest Posts: