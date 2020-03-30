Everything we know about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There are now eleven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Taylor County. This is what we know about them:

March 26, 2020:

The first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Taylor County were reported Thursday afternoon.

A male in his 40s who came to the ER just 24 hours before his positive result with multiple symptoms, including shortness of breath. A healthcare worker at Dyess Air Force Base tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The case has no known source of exposure at this time. the person has received medical care and is quarantined at home as they investigate their “social tracing.”The infected individual lives in the DRI campus than the first confirmed positive case currently receiving care under quarantine at DRI.

March 27, 2020:

One more case of Coronavirus was confirmed Friday morning:

A male in his 40s, living at Disability Resources, Inc. (DRI). Abilene Taylor County Public Health District staff traveled to DRI Thursday, March 26, to test the individual, and received the positive test result Friday, March 27.

March 28, 2020:

City officials said four positive results came in on Saturday evening.

Female Disability Resources, Inc. (DRI) resident in her 40s. She is currently being cared for at Hendrick Medical Center. Female DRI healthcare worker in her 50s. She has been quarantined at home since 3/26/20 following exposure to the first positive case at DRI. Female DRI healthcare worker in her 60s. She has been quarantined at home since 3/26/20 following exposure to the first positive case at DRI. Female in her 20s (unrelated to DRI cases). She was admitted to Abilene Regional Medical Center on 3/21/20, and discharged to home quarantine on 3/27/20. This case appears to be travel related.

March 29, 2020:

Two more Coronavirus cases were confirmed; one of them travel related.

Male resident of DRI in his 20s, receiving care at DRI. Male in his 40s (not DRI related), who is at home. This case appears to be travel related.

March 30, 2020:

Male in his 30s who recently returned from traveling and immediately reached out to healthcare providers. He is quarantined and poses little risk, the city says. 80-year-old man with a history of traveling. He is currently hospitalized, but in stable condition, city officials say.

The Abilene Taylor-County Public Health District urges area residents to protect themselves, and our medically fragile community members from the spread of COVID-19 by: