Fake coronavirus tracking website putting malware in computers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a malicious website that’s posing as a legitimate coronavirus tracker.
That website is Corona-Virus-Map.com, and authorities say it puts malware in peoples’ computers.
“Criminals stop at nothing to steal your info,” the Sheriff’s Office says.
The Sheriff’s Office says the legitimate site to trust is coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html.
Latest Posts:
- Rangers Interactive: MLB expected to suspend operations
- Texas teen jailed for allegedly injuring grandmother after being asked to take out trash
- NHL ‘pausing’ season due to coronavirus
- Travel bans, market chaos: Dizzying reaction to coronavirus spread
- After citywide meeting, Sweetwater decides to still move forward with Rattlesnake Roundup