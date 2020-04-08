Feds seize 100 unauthorized COVID-19 test kits shipped to Portland man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man and a Chinese Company are under investigation after federal agents seized 100 unauthorized coronavirus test kits that were shipped to his apartment.

The COVID-19 test kits were not FDA approved and prohibited from entering the country in the first place, let alone going to a private individual’s house. According to a federal search warrant in mid-March, United State Customs intercepted the suspicious coronavirus test kit package headed to an address in north Portland.

Authorities raided his apartment last Wednesday.

They discovered the man who bought these isn’t a medical care provider — but the former owner of a now defunct cannabis business. Court documents say he bought them at 50 cents each.

According to the affidavit, a coronavirus physician said 50 cents is preposterous — current COVID-19 swab tests now run for at least $1,000

The China company also doesn’t have authority to send kits to the public.

According to the feds, there are currently no approved, cleared, or emergency-use authorized COVID-19 tests for home use. If these kits were marketed for home use or distributed for that purpose — then the china company would be in violation.

Right now, the only way to get a test for the new coronavirus is through a health care provider. There’s no authorized home test kit available yet, although the FDA is working to develop one.

The FBI asks anyone who may have been the target or victim of a coronavirus related scheme to contact their internet crime complaint center.