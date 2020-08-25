Fifteen staff members, 3 students test positive for COVID-19 at Jim Ned CISD

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fifteen staff members and 3 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Jim Ned CISD.

Superintendent Glen Teal told KTAB and KRBC that 2 or 3 staff members were positive when the school year started last Wednesday, so they were sent home to quarantine.

More staff members began testing positive as the week went on and by the weekend, around 4 to 5 teachers at each elementary school campus (Buffalo Gap and Lawn) had tested positive.

Monday, Teal says he was notified that three elementary students were positive as well.

Both the Buffalo Gap and Lawn Elementary schools have been sanitized and the campuses are on stage two of coronavirus response.

There is one staff member who has tested positive at the middle school, prompting a stage 2 there as well and the high school is at stage 1 with no confirmed cases.

Life skills classes are under stage 3 response and all nine students affected were sent home for the time being.

Jim Ned CISD has a total of 217 staff members and a growing list of substitutes to fill in when teachers have to quarantine due to the outbreak.

Everyone in Jim Ned CISD is following a masking protocol and Teal says that coupled with deep cleaning should help mitigate the spread to other students and personnel at school.

“We were expecting some level of this. This is not a surprise. We don’t feel like our kids of staff are unsafe,” Teal explains.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to provide updates on COVID-19 cases at local school distircts. Check back for the latest information.



