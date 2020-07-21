54 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor County, 18 new recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fifty-four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Taylor County, and 18 patients have recovered.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 54 positives, 26 were from PCR tests and 28 were from antigen tests.

Positive COVID-19 results rise from 1% to 12% in Taylor County, health district breaks down different types of tests

Eighteen patients who were actively fighting the virus recovered. Forty-two remain hospitalized, and their current conditions are not known at this time. A percentage of these hospitalized patients are in ICU and/or on ventilators.

To-date, 11,083 PCR tests have been administered for COVID-19, and 455 antigen tests have been reported positive since June 25.

274 inmates and 29 staff members at the Taylor County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, with most cases being confirmed during a recent outbreak.

When asked if the positives from the jail were included in the daily COVID-19 totals, the City of Abilene released the following statement:

The Taylor County Jail recently concluded a mass testing of inmates and employees at its facility. That testing resulted in a total of 286 positive antigen tests (13 officers, 273 inmates). Inmates from the Taylor County Jail who test positive for COVID-19 are included in testing numbers reported by the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District, as are positive results from any jail employees who reside in Taylor County. All of the positive test results from the Taylor County Jail’s recent mass testing have been received by the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District, and are now in the process of being added to daily testing number reports. The Taylor County Jail will continue to individuals at its facility as needed, and those results will continue to be added to testing numbers from the Health District, as well.

Further demographic information for Taylor County’s COVID-19 patients can be found in the graphics below:

Latest Posts: