First COVID-19 related death in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/ Fox 24) – The first Coronavirus death in Midland has officially been reported by Midland Memorial Hospital.

A release from the hospital Tuesday afternoon confirmed a man in his 60’s has died as a result of the Coronavirus.

MMH had two confirmed cases, a man in his 60’s and another in his 80’s that also traveled to Mississippi.

This is the first COVID-19 related death reported in Midland County and in the Permian Basin.

Officials with the City of Odessa provided an update on Tuesday afternoon and said they have tested 35 people and at least 21 of those tests are pending.