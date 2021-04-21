Five days left for Abilene small businesses to apply for COVID-19 grant program

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Small businesses in Abilene have five days left to apply for the first round of funding from the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program.



The deadline to submit the eligibility assessment for round one of grants is April 26 at noon. The Community Foundation of Abilene is awarding the grants. The program is funded through a grant to the City of Abilene from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.



QUICK OVERVIEW:

•Funds are available for Abilene businesses grossing 750k/year or less and with low-to-moderate income owners and/or employees.

•The business must have been in operation as of March 16, 2019 and show a loss of revenue due to COVID-19.

•This is not a loan! These funds are grants, which means qualifying businesses receive funds without adding debt.

•If a business received PPP or EIDL funds, this does not disqualify them from applying.

•Funds can be spent on: overhead expenses, payroll (some exclusions), rent, utilities, necessary equipment to continue business operations, among others.



Applicants will be notified of awards by May 10th. If a business still has questions about eligibility after reviewing the guidelines, they should contact the Community Foundation of Abilene at 325-676-3883.



There may be more rounds of funding, depending on how much is awarded during the first round