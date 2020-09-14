Four more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Taylor County, no new cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Taylor County but there are no new cases.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths were a male in his 80s, a male in his 90s , a female in her 60s, and a female in her 90s. All four patients had pre-existing conditions.

Two patients recovered, but 22 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2640 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

