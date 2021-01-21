4 new COVID-19 related deaths, 85 positive cases reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four new COVID-19-related deaths and 85 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 85 new cases, 34 are from PCR tests and 51 are from antigen tests.

The latest deaths reported are a male in his 70s and a female in her 60s – both with preexisting conditions – and a male in his 70s and a female in her 60s with no known preexisting conditions.

One hundred twenty-seven patients recovered, but 124 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 13,542 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,524 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: