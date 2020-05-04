Free COVID-19 testing taking place in Taylor County Tuesday-Thursday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Free COVID-19 testing will be taking place in Taylor County for the next three days.
Mobile testing will be available in Merkel on May 5, Buffalo Gap on May 6, and Lawn on May 7, for those who pre=qualify.
Anyone who wants to take a test must be screened and given an appointment beforehand.
Appointments will be scheduled for anyone exhibiting one or more of the following symptoms:
- fever and/or chills
- cough (dry or productive)
- fatigue
- body aches/muscle or joint pain
- shortness of breath
- sore throat
- headaches
- nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- nasal congestion
- loss of taste and/or smell
All tests will be administered at no-cost.
Call (512)883-2400 or visit this website to begin the pre-screening and appointment making process.
