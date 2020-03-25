Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — After closing all 14 stores to the public for one week, in response to unforeseen circumstances surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Goodwill-West Texas is forced to make significant staff reductions, impacting about 75% of its workforce.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but necessary to stabilize our social service organization for the future,” said Rick Waldraff, CEO Goodwill-West Texas. “We are cutting back from the top-down. These actions will allow Goodwill-West Texas to reopen, resume services, and rebuild when the global health crisis subsides. Additionally, we want people to stay home and remain healthy.”