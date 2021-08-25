Gov. Greg Abbott maintains ban on COVID-19 vaccination mandates

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Months after issuing an executive order banning mandates on face masks for governmental entities, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a new order continuing current policy prohibiting the same entities from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations.

As part of the order:

No governmental entity can compel anyone to receive a COVID-19 vaccine



State agencies and local political divisions cannot adopt or enforce any order or policy requiring vaccinations



Any public or private entity that receives government funding cannot require customers or patrons to provide COVID-19 vaccination status or proof of vaccination. Entry cannot be denied on this basis.

The order maintains that vaccinations in Texas remain voluntary.

KXAN will update this story with more information.