Haskell Memorial Hospital hosting vaccine clinic ‘for anyone’

HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Anyone who wants to get the COVID-19 vaccination can do-so in Haskell – no qualifications necessary.

The Haskell Memorial Hospital is hosting a vaccine clinic for anyone who wants a dose, and there is no specific group determination.

Those interested can visit the HMH Education Building from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11 through Monday, March 15.

750 doses total are available, and an HMH representative says the clinic could end early if they are all distributed before Monday.

Call (940)864-2621 to schedule an appointment or to get more information.