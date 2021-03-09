Haskell Memorial Hospital hosting vaccine clinic ‘for anyone’

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Anyone who wants to get the COVID-19 vaccination can do-so in Haskell – no qualifications necessary.

The Haskell Memorial Hospital is hosting a vaccine clinic for anyone who wants a dose, and there is no specific group determination.

Those interested can visit the HMH Education Building from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11 through Monday, March 15.

750 doses total are available, and an HMH representative says the clinic could end early if they are all distributed before Monday.

Call (940)864-2621 to schedule an appointment or to get more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories