Hendrick CEO: “We are the lowest ICU capacity of any of the TSAs in Texas”

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – City and hospital leaders addressed the public about Abilene’s alarming ICU situation Thursday morning, saying we’re the least prepared for the influx of COVID-19 patients of all the regions in Texas.

During Thursday’s city council meeting, Hendrick Health System CEO Brad Holland addressed the issue, saying that although the Big Country hasn’t reached the COVID-19 hospitalization rate threshold of 15% that would trigger further restrictions, our Trauma Service Area is not ready if the pandemic gets worse.

“We are the lowest ICU capacity of any of the TSAs in Texas,” Holland explains.

He says that out of the 22-county region surrounding Abilene, there is only one single ICU bed available, and it’s at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital in Sweetwater.

Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, according to Holland, was at or near ICU capacity before the pandemic ever happened, and now it’s constantly full.

The recent acquisition of Abilene and Brownwood Regional Medical Centers gives Hendrick more ICU capacity, however, staffing is an issue that hinders their ability to open more beds.

Holland says Hendrick has even had to request labor from the State of Texas to help staff local ICUs.

Mayor Anthony Williams and City Manager Robert Hanna joined Holland in emphasizing the importance of individual responsibility in curbing the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We need to be responsible. I’m encouraging you, our neighbors. . .wear your mask,” Mayor Williams says.

He explains that with public cooperation, further restrictions won’t be necessary if everyone does their part to keep the cases down.

Latest Posts: