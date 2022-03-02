ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health has lowered it’s COVID-19 Community Safety Dial down once again as cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in Abilene.

The safety dial, used by Hendrick as a measure of the severity of the cases, was lowered to Level 2 Wednesday morning.

Hospital protocols, which were recently adjusted when the dial was moved to Level 4, remain as follows:

Two visitors per non-COVID patient in the facility at a time, with greater restrictions in some areas (Surgery, NICU, etc.).

Each visitor is required to be screened and check-in at the screening stations.

Masks must be worn in all Hendrick facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

Visitors under the age of 18 are permitted for non-COVID patients and must be accompanied by an adult chaperone.

As of March 2, there were 526 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County.