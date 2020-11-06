Hendrick Health outlines underlying health conditions that cause severity with COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hendrick Health is now outlining what it means when COVID-19 patients are described as having underlying conditions.

A person with underlying health conditions, according to Hendrick, is more at risk for severe illness if COVID-19 is contracted.

“At any age, a patient or an individual with an underlying condition is at increased risk of more severe illness,” said Hendrick Health Chief Medical Office Dr. Rob Wiley. “Severe illness means the risk of being hospitzalized, the risk of being in our ICU, the risk of being on a breathing machine like a ventilator, or even death.”

Wiley said COVID-19 affects most organ system in a person’s body. He said cardiovascular conditions like coronary heart disease, cadiomypathy, congestive heart failure or hypertension, make a person more at risk for developing serious illness.

He also listed pulmonary system conditions like chronic lung disease (COPD,) asthma, pulmonary fibrosis and cystic fibrosis as making a person more likely to have a severe illness.

Wiley also listed immune system conditions, diabetes and metabolic disorders as being other factors for severe illness. He also said other underlying conditions like obesity, smoking and age may also make a person more susceptible to developing severe conditions while having COVID-19.

Health officials continue to ask the public to wear a mask or face covering, social distance and wash hands frequently to help curb the spread of COVID-19.